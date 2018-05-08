The main keynote at Google I/O is just under two hours away. It's where the company will lay out its software strategies for the next year (including Android P), and possibly tease some upcoming consumer products. You'll definitely want to tune in if you're able.

But how do you watch the I/O livestream? The main place to watch is is on the I/O website. You can also watch it from the embedded player below:

The stream will start at 10 AM Pacific Time, or 1 PM Eastern. After the event ends, the full keynote (as well as all developer sessions) will be uploaded to the Google Developers YouTube channel.