Mother's Day is almost upon us and so are the related deals. If your mom needs a new phone and you do too, or maybe if both your mom and mother-in-law need new phones, you may want to give Verizon's BOGO offers a look.

Big Red has four different devices under its BOGO deals: iPhone 8, Moto Z2 Force, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Pixel 2. After adding two units of any of these to your cart, you will get a discount as bill credit covering the cost of the device over 24 months, so sadly you can't pay upfront and be done with it. A new line of service is also required for the three Android devices, but the iPhone deal is available for both upgrades and new users.

The Pixel 2 deal gets a little bit sweeter though once you consider all the other incentives. Verizon is already discounting the Pixel 2 by $100 over 24 months ($27.08 -> $22.91 monthly payments), and it's giving you a free Google Home Mini, Chromecast, and two months of free YouTube TV trial. You can check out the terms in Verizon's page for the Pixel 2 linked below.