The LG V30's update to Android 8.0 Oreo has been rolling out for months and months. It started in South Korea and later added the V30 ThinQ smart camera and search features, then it spread to the US and arrived for Sprint, AT&T, Verizon, and finally T-Mobile. Now the unlocked US variant is getting it too.
The update has started showing up for owners of the US998 LG V30 today and it brings their device up to version 8.0 of Android. Based on all the other models getting Oreo, this should bring also a rebrand to V30 ThinQ and some new AI features to the device. Check your device to see if you have an update and if not, be patient. These often roll out in batches.
- Thanks:
- Derek Czubacki
