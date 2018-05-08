Qualcomm announced today that it's working with Google to get Android P to more devices, sooner. The chipmaker had early access to the new OS version, allowing it to optimize its Snapdragon 845, 660, and 636 processors "to ensure readiness for OEMs to upgrade to Android P at the time of launch."

The companies hope to make Android P more widely available through collaboration."We’re excited to work closely with Qualcomm Technologies on a streamlined implementation of Android P for Snapdragon silicon," Google's VP of engineering Dave Burke said.

Several manufacturers—including OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, Vivo, and Xiaomi—have announced developer previews of Android P will be available on their compatible devices, and Xiaomi and OnePlus each "plan to support the latest software release" on their upcoming Mi Mix 2S and OnePlus 6, respectively.