The Nest app received an update today with one highly requested feature: the ability to manage more than two different homes. Unfortunately, Nest didn't open this up completely, it merely raised the number to three.
Now you'll be able to manage your house, your business, and a vacation home for example inside the app. Or if you were invited to access another person's home, perhaps your parents or in-laws or a friend's, then now you can add them too... well, as long as you don't go over three total. The full changelog is below, followed by a link to grab the app.
WHAT'S NEW
Added support for up to three homes in your Nest account. You can add your business, vacation home or other building to your Nest Account. To add a new home tap the plus icon in the top right of the account screen.
Comments