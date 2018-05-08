Despite my preference to swipe over to the Feed for most things I need, I will call up Assistant whenever I remember to do so. But coming later this year, Google is going to be vastly improving the visual Assistant experience.

This overhaul will add things like large Nest controls, a whole new Feed-like overview with a swipe up (which used to just show query history), and menus from places like Starbucks. One of the demos onstage was the presenter ordering her "usual" from Starbucks. Assistant piped her into the coffee company's virtual helper, which knew what she preferred. It then offered her other food items and asked if she'd pick up her coffee at the "usual" location.

"We’re also redesigning the Assistant experience on the screen that’s with us all the time—our phones. The Assistant will give you a quick snapshot of your day, with suggestions based on the time of day, location and recent interactions with the Assistant. To provide a summary of tasks and list items, we’re integrating popular notes and lists services from Google Keep, Any.do, Todoist and many more. We’re also bringing a new food pick-up and delivery experience to the Assistant that isn’t constrained by a chat-style interface, so you can order your favorites from Starbucks, Doordash and Applebee’s, in addition to existing partners like Dunkin’ Donuts and Domino’s. The new visual design will be available in the Google Assistant app later this year."

Google said that it's working with several partners to improve this food/menu system, including Doordash, Domino's, 7-Eleven, and more. This richer experience will hit Android this summer, with iOS following later this year.