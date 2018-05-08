- ...
-
76
63.
December 2017 platform distribution numbers: Oreo's piece of the pie nearly doubles as Nougat's share continues to grow
-
86
64.
January 2018 platform distribution numbers show Oreo still at less than 1%
-
75
65.
February 2018 Android platform distribution: Oreo breaks 1% usage and Nougat is finally on top
-
74
66.
Android version stats for April 2018 show Oreo sitting at less than 5% after another modest gain
-
4
67.
May 2018 Android platform distribution shows Oreo at 5.7%
- View All 67 Articles In This Series
The big news today is all from Google I/O today, but that's not all we have to talk about. The developer dashboard has also gotten an update with new platform distribution numbers. So, Oreo is huge now, right? No, it's at a modest 5.7% usage share. That's up from just under 5% last time. That's behind Nougat's pace last year.
Here's a breakdown of this month's numbers.
Android version stats, May 2018
|Android version
|Previous data (%)
|Current data (%)
|Change (pp)
|2.3
|0.3
|0.3
|0
|4.0
|0.4
|0.4
|0
|4.1
|1.7
|1.5
|-0.2
|4.2
|2.2
|2.2
|0
|4.3
|0.6
|0.6
|0
|4.4
|10.5
|10.3
|-0.2
|5.0
|4.9
|4.8
|-0.1
|5.1
|18
|17.6
|-0.4
|6.0
|26
|25.5
|-0.5
|7.0
|23
|22.9
|-0.1
|7.1
|7.8
|8.2
|+0.4
|8.0
|4.1
|4.9
|+0.8
|8.1
|0.5
|0.8
|+0.3
Oreo versions are up a little more than one point in total, which isn't necessarily bad. However, Nougat hit 7.1% last year at this time. Android 7.1 is also up slightly this month, and everything else is down or flat. Those older versions are stubbornly sticking around. Someone out there is still using Gingerbread.
Presumably, Treble will make Android P a bit faster next time. It should at least, theoretically, mean OEMs can update their devices faster. We can only hope.
- Source:
- Android Developers
Comments