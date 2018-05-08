Earlier this year, Google added six Routines to Assistant to improve your smart home experience by accomplishing multiple tasks with a single command. Now, Google will be rolling out the ability to create custom Routines based around using one of the millions of available Assistant Actions.

This is nothing short of exciting, even though Cody spotted it coming last month. The original six were fine, but I'm excited to get creating mine. What's more, these Routines can also be scheduled, e.g. a "Dinner is ready" at 6:00pm which then does whatever you've set for dinner/supper Routine.

"Earlier this year we launched six ready-made Routines to help you get multiple things done with a single command. Starting today, we’re rolling out Custom Routines, which allow you to create your own Routine with any of the Google Assistant’s one million Actions, and start your routine with a phrase that feels best for you. For example, you can create a Custom Routine for family dinner, and kick it off by saying "Hey Google, dinner's ready" and the Assistant can turn on your favorite music, turn off the TV, and broadcast “dinner time!” to everyone in the house. Later this summer, you’ll be able to schedule Routines for a specific day or time either using the Assistant app or through the Google Clock app for Android."

Custom Routines are available today, with scheduled ones coming later this summer to the Assistant and Google Clock apps.