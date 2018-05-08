Developing for both Android and iOS usually involves working with two codebases, two UI frameworks, and two different design languages. There have been many projects over the years to remedy this problem, but they usually result in apps that don't work well or don't look native. Google unveiled its 'Flutter' framework at the 2015 Dart developer summit, allowing developers to quickly create native iOS and Android apps.

The first beta was released during Mobile World Congress this year, and today marks the arrival of the third beta. In the accompying blog post, Google says Flutter is now ready for production use:

Over the last year, we've invested tens of thousands of engineering hours preparing Flutter for production use. We've rewritten major parts of the engine for performance, added support for developing on Windows, published tooling for Android Studio and Visual Studio Code, integrated Dart 2 and added support for more Firebase APIs, added support for inline video, ads and charts, internationalization and accessibility, addressed thousands of bugs and published hundreds of pages of documentation. It's been a busy year and we're thrilled to share the latest beta release with you!

The third beta includes localization support for right-to-left languages, improved accessibility, a powerful widget inspector, and preliminary support for Firebase ads. Visual Studio Code is now an officially-supported IDE, and Flutter is now a "first-class toolkit for Material."

You can find more information about Flutter Beta 3 at the source links below.