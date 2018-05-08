Google wants to make Maps a more personal experience. The platform is getting some new features focused on highlighting places and activities Google's algorithms think you'll like, including a new "For you" tab that's an automatically-populated list of spots you might want to check out.



The 'For you' tab.

The “For you” tab will make suggestions about places to visit based on information Google has about you, and you can "follow" suggestions to reference them later.



Maps' new place match score.

Places will have an automatic “match” score that shows Google’s best guess as to how much you’ll enjoy them as a percentage. Tapping the score brings up a detailed view explaining where the number came from—reasons can include your dining preferences, other places you’ve visited, and ratings you’ve given on Maps.

There's also a new group planning feature that lets you add places to a list that can be shared with other people, who then vote on where the group should go. The new features will be rolling out over the next few months.