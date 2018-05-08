Google introduced a program today that will allow developers to integrate Google Photos into their services. The program includes an API that lets third-party services use some of the features Google Photos offers, such as the platform's powerful search functionality.

The Library API will let developers build mobile and web user experiences that integrate some of the best parts of Google Photos. Photos are searchable by date, content, and more, and can be organized and filtered using Photos' machine learning algorithms. Photos are also stored on Google's servers—a fact that could save developers a lot of hassle.

Some organizations like HP and TimeHop are already working with Library API. A developer preview of the partner program is available starting today.