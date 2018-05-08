You don't have to be nice to AI assistants. As long as they can understand you, they'll generally do what you ask, regardless of how you ask it. Some parents have been concerned that that might encourage their kids to be rude and demanding to actual people, so Google came up with a way to safeguard against that. It's called Pretty Please.

Pretty Please requires kids to say "please" when making a request to Google Assistant; no please, no dice. When the request does contain the requisite niceties, the Assistant gives some cutesy encouragement, saying things like "you're so polite!"

Google says Pretty Please is an "option for families," and it'll require Family Link to work. The functionality is coming later this year.