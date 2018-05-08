The Google Assistant is all about making our lives easier, and a new food pick-up and delivery service is one more way it hopes to do this. Director of Product Management Lilian Rincon took to the stage at Google I/O 2018 to walk us through some new ways we can interact with the Assistant, and as part of the demo she ordered "her usual" from a Starbucks store nearby.

Her tall non-fat latte was easily remembered and re-ordered by the Assistant for her to collect. Similar functionality will also be available for other food and drink retailers such as Domino's, Dunkin' Donuts, and 7-Eleven. According to Rincon, some of those will be live immediately while some will come soon.

