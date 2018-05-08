Even though Google Assistant has been available for nearly two years now, it hasn't been added to the navigation mode on Google Maps. Tapping the microphone icon triggers the older voice search functionality - but that's finally changing. The company announced today that Assistant is finally coming to Maps.

Normally, Google Assistant takes up most of the screen, but that's obviously not ideal for navigation. To fix this, Assistant on Maps will only show a small bar at the bottom. Google says this functionality will roll out to Android devices this summer, while the iOS Maps app will be updated later this year.