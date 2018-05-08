Earlier today, a leak revealed that the next Developer Preview for Android P would include iPhone X-like gesture navigation. Sure enough, Google has confirmed the feature at today's keynote presentation. The software nav buttons introduced in Android 3.0 Honeycomb are now gone, replaced with a swipeable bar at the bottom of the screen.

Swiping up from the bottom of the screen now brings up the system overview. As rumors suggested, the overview screen now displays apps horizontally, instead of vertically. You can also hold down on the bottom button and swipe left and right to switch apps. Android's Smart Text Selection also now works in overview, so you can copy text from another app without fully switching to it.

In the new Android P announcement post, Google talked about gesture navigation:

With Android P, we put a special emphasis on simplicity. The look and feel of Android is more approachable with a brand new system navigation. In Android P, we’re extending gestures to enable navigation right from your homescreen. This is especially helpful as phones grow taller and it’s more difficult to get things done on your phone with one hand. With a single, clean home button, you can swipe up to see a newly designed Overview, the spot where at a glance you have full-screen previews of your recently used apps. Simply tap to jump back into one of them. If you find yourself constantly switching between apps, we’ve got good news for you: Smart Text Selection (which recognizes the meaning of the text you’re selecting and suggests relevant actions) now works in Overview, making it easier to perform the action you want.

So there you have it - one of Android's core features has been reworked. I'm excited to try this out on my Pixel, but let us know what you think in the comments.