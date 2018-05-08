When Android P's first developer preview dropped in March, we noticed a number of changes to the app info settings page. Among the more bizarre was that the option to force stop an app had been relegated to the three-dot overflow menu in the top-right corner. Developer Preview 2 is out today, though, and good news, everyone: it's back to where it makes sense.



left: Android 8.1 — center: Android P DP1 — right: Android P DP2

It's a relatively minor tweak, but one we're glad to see. Whether or not tucking the force stop option away was a conscious decision, it wasn't ideal. There are still quite a few rough edges in DP2, however—hopefully those "Disable" and "Force stop" buttons being weirdly off-center gets addressed in Developer Preview 3.