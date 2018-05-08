One of the main focuses in today's Google I/O keynote was accessibility. For example, one of the first announcements was a new morse code input for Gboard, giving motor impaired users a much easier way to type. Another improvement wasn't as prominently featured - the new Accessibility Menu.

An example of an #accessibility feature that makes things easier to use for everyone - Android‘s new „Accessibility Menu“ pic.twitter.com/KveZ47n6vq — holistica11y (@dylanbarrell) May 8, 2018

It's not clear if the menu is included in the DP2 build that went out today - Ryne was unable to trigger it on his Pixel. Once the Accessibility Button in the navbar is pressed (which can be enabled from the settings), a new menu appears with shortcuts to common functionality. There are buttons for launching Assistant, locking the device, taking a screenshot, and more.

It's exciting to see so many changes being made to help impaired users. With smartphones being so essential to modern life, everyone should be able to use them equally.