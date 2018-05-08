Google's giving everything an AI these days, including things as mundane as the brightness slider for your next phone. The Adaptive Brightness setting goes all the way back to Android L, but starting with Android P, it will be powered by the alchemy of machine learning.

Given the announcement, we assume that this new setting is apparently different from the one previously included in Android P DP1. According to Google, it will learn your habits by following how you set your brightness slider in different circumstances, and then try to do the same thing for you. That way your brightness settings are always perfectly optimized for your surroundings and personal preferences.

Just another little way that machine learning can make your life easier, even in the smallest of ways.