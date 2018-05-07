Security cameras are one of the most important gadgets to own if you care about your home and belongings. Some like to install them outdoor and monitor their house's entrance, others keep them indoors and check on what's happening inside when they're away or in another room, and some just like installing them when they're going away for a vacation and putting them back in the drawer when they come back. Regardless of your use, the Logi Circle 2 should do the job, and it's now being discounted in both its wired and wire-free forms.

The Circle 2 is Logi's second foray in security cameras and it ticks a lot of right boxes. HD video, night vision, 180-deg field of view, weatherproof build, smart alerts sent to your phone, time-lapse day briefing, and two-way conversations. Plus, it integrates with the Google Assistant (you can view its feed on Chromecasts and Android TVs), Amazon Alexa, and Apple HomeKit. You get 24hrs of cloud storage for free and then can up that to 14 days or 31 days for very realistic prices that start at $3.99/month.

In his review, Ryan praised nearly everything about the Circle 2 except its price, which makes this discount all the more interesting. You can get the wired version for $139.99 now instead of $179.99, and the wire-free version with 3 months of rechargeable battery usage for $149.99 instead of $199.99. However, keep in mind that the latter hasn't been particularly well received, so your mileage may vary. If you're interested, the links are down below.