The week has finally come; Google I/O kicks off tomorrow and it's going to be one hell of a chaotic day. So let's capitalize on this small moment of peace before the craziness starts with some app sales. Today's list is quite long and has a couple really good games — and a larger questionable section than usual, too, so that will make some of you happy. Have fun and I'll be back again on Wednesday.

Free

Apps

  1. APK Extractor Pro+ $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. PICTAIL - BlueHawaii $1.49 -> Free; 8 hours
  3. Ekstar Quotes $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Ekstar Voice Recorder $2.99 -> Free; 1 day
  5. Ekstar News $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Whatever... Voice To Do List $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
  7. Newtification News $5.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Applock - Fingerprint Pro $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Applock Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. Call Recorder Pro $3.99 -> Free; 6 days
  11. File Manager Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  12. QR Code Pro $2.99 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Defense Zone 2 HD $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. IQ Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Ekstar Chess $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Math Puzzles PRO 2018 $4.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Свет $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  7. Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  8. the Light $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  9. Mental Hospital II $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  10. Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  11. Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. DeepAbyss $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  13. Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  14. Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Random Circles Live Wallpaper - Parallax 3D $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Aolix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  6. Mumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  7. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Firi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Porent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. Extreme - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. HIIT - interval workout PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; 8 hours
  2. Lecture Notes $6.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. E Numbers Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. FreshSavvy - Fresh And Ripe In Your Grocery Basket $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  5. Full Page Screenshot $3.49 -> $1.99; 4 days
  6. ADR Tool 2017 Dangerous Goods $7.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
  7. ElectroCalc PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. InfinityDisplay PRO: 3D Curved Display Simulator $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. NesBoy! Pro (Emulator for NES) $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  10. Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  11. Root Power Explorer Ultimate [LIFETIME] - 50% OFF $13.99 -> $5.49; 5 days
  12. Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  13. Ultra Explorer Pro [PREMIUM] - 50% OFF $10.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
  14. World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  15. English Grammar Book Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  16. Omnichan Pro: 4chan and 8chan Client $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  17. Star Chart Infinite $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  18. Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  19. Interwebz Browser $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  20. Metal Detector PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  21. Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  22. Ultimate Public Campgrounds (US & CA) $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
  2. Monkejs: Ice Quest $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Living Legends: Wrath of the Beast CE (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
  5. Chess Repertoire Trainer $1.99 -> $1.29; 5 days
  6. IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  7. Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  9. Azkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Palavras Cruzadas 10 Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $3.49; 6 days
  12. DungeonMemories $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  13. Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
  14. TE Offroad + $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
  15. Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Smart Launcher Pro 3 $4.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
  2. HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  3. Atomic Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  4. Black Light Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Blackdrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Dominion Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Dynasty Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. ELEV8 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Emperial Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Empire Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  11. Empire Zooper $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Total RAM Speed Booster $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
  2. Alpha Cleaner VIP [Boost & Optimize] - 50% OFF $10.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
  3. Bash Shell Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $24.99 -> $10.99; 5 days
  4. Bloatware Remover VIP [Clean bloat] - 50% OFF $7.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
  5. Conceive Boy/Girl Before Pregnancy 100% True $7.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
  6. Superuser X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $24.99 -> $11.99; 5 days
  7. Wheres my Internet: Internet Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Total Manager for Android $7.99 -> $0.99; 6 days