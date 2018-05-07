Article Contents
The week has finally come; Google I/O kicks off tomorrow and it's going to be one hell of a chaotic day. So let's capitalize on this small moment of peace before the craziness starts with some app sales. Today's list is quite long and has a couple really good games — and a larger questionable section than usual, too, so that will make some of you happy. Have fun and I'll be back again on Wednesday.
Free
Apps
- APK Extractor Pro+ $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- PICTAIL - BlueHawaii $1.49 -> Free; 8 hours
- Ekstar Quotes $1.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Ekstar Voice Recorder $2.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Ekstar News $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Whatever... Voice To Do List $1.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Newtification News $5.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Applock - Fingerprint Pro $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Applock Pro $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Call Recorder Pro $3.99 -> Free; 6 days
- File Manager Pro $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- QR Code Pro $2.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Defense Zone 2 HD $2.99 -> Free; 2 days
- IQ Games Pro $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Ekstar Chess $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Math Puzzles PRO 2018 $4.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Свет $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Adding Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- the Light $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Mental Hospital II $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Charlie's Planet $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; 5 days
- DeepAbyss $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Stone Of Souls 2: Stone Parts $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Stone Of Souls HD $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Deep Space 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Random Circles Live Wallpaper - Parallax 3D $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- 3D Waterfall Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Symbon Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Aolix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Mumber - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Bubbles Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- Firi - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Porent - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Extreme - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- HIIT - interval workout PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; 8 hours
- Lecture Notes $6.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- E Numbers Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- FreshSavvy - Fresh And Ripe In Your Grocery Basket $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Full Page Screenshot $3.49 -> $1.99; 4 days
- ADR Tool 2017 Dangerous Goods $7.99 -> $4.99; 5 days
- ElectroCalc PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- InfinityDisplay PRO: 3D Curved Display Simulator $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- NesBoy! Pro (Emulator for NES) $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Root Power Explorer Ultimate [LIFETIME] - 50% OFF $13.99 -> $5.49; 5 days
- Screen Draw Screenshot Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Ultra Explorer Pro [PREMIUM] - 50% OFF $10.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- English Grammar Book Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Omnichan Pro: 4chan and 8chan Client $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Star Chart Infinite $3.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Drum Looper PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Interwebz Browser $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Metal Detector PRO $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Tournament Manager Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Ultimate Public Campgrounds (US & CA) $4.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
Games
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $2.99; 3 days
- Monkejs: Ice Quest $1.49 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Arkanoid Defense HD $1.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Living Legends: Wrath of the Beast CE (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; 4 days
- Chess Repertoire Trainer $1.99 -> $1.29; 5 days
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Multiplication Math Trainer $2.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Azkend $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Palavras Cruzadas 10 Pro $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Trine 2: Complete Story $16.99 -> $3.49; 6 days
- DungeonMemories $4.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Math Shot $2.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
- TE Offroad + $2.99 -> $1.49; 7 days
- Volt $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Smart Launcher Pro 3 $4.49 -> $0.99; 1 day
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Atomic Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Black Light Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Blackdrop - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Dominion Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Dynasty Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- ELEV8 Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Emperial Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Empire Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Empire Zooper $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Total RAM Speed Booster $2.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Alpha Cleaner VIP [Boost & Optimize] - 50% OFF $10.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
- Bash Shell Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $24.99 -> $10.99; 5 days
- Bloatware Remover VIP [Clean bloat] - 50% OFF $7.99 -> $3.99; 5 days
- Conceive Boy/Girl Before Pregnancy 100% True $7.49 -> $1.49; 5 days
- Superuser X Pro [Root] - 50% OFF $24.99 -> $11.99; 5 days
- Wheres my Internet: Internet Refresher $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Total Manager for Android $7.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
