Anker's latest addition to its Soundcore line of audio products, the Flare, is available now. The Flare is a cylindrical Bluetooth speaker that pumps out sound in all directions. It's water resistant and has a customizable light strip around the base, if you're into that sort of thing. Anker purports the Flare can manage up to 12 hours of continuous use on a charge.

The speaker is IPX7 certified, so it can survive rain or a short dip in the pool. Anker's talking a big game about the Flare's bass output, which can be boosted via a dedicated button on its top side using proprietary technology the company calls BassUp. The equalizer and lights can be tweaked with Anker's Soundcore app. The Flare is available now for $59.99 at Amazon and Walmart.

Anker also announced that an enhanced version of the Flare called Soundcore Flare+ will be made available this summer. The Flare+ will feature better audio and a battery the company says can provide 20 hours of continuous use on a single charge, plus USB ports to charge external devices. The Flare+ is set to release in August will retail for $99.99.