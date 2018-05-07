The Android Police Podcast has been running semi-regularly since 2012, with most of those episodes being recorded live on the AP Podcast YouTube channel. However, as I'm sure many of you know, Twitch is where all the cool kids are streaming these days. As such, we have set up a channel at twitch.tv/androidpolice.

Twitch is the new home of the Android Police Podcast, but we will continue to stream to YouTube as well (we just won't be checking the YT chat). This week, most likely tomorrow, we'll be live from Google I/O to discuss all the fun announcements. We might also stream some games in the future; for example, Ryne, Jordan, and I often play Overwatch.

We'll try to announce upcoming streams on Twitch, but generally speaking, the AP Podcast takes place every other Thursday at 5:30 PM Pacific Time. Let us know what other content you'd like to see us broadcast in the comments.