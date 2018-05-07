Google is gearing up for a lot of announcements tomorrow at I/O, but it looks like the company is ready to start sharing ahead of time a little bit of car-related news. It is announcing enhancements to the Android Automotive platform, though that's still a couple of years away from reality, and new capabilities for Android Auto.

You may recall Android Automotive as the full-on Android platform developed for cars that was demo'ed at I/O in 2016. Unlike Auto, it doesn't run or rely on your phone. Instead, the car's entire infotainment system runs on Android. Developments have been happening on the platform, the latest of which were several announcements at CES 2018, though nothing tangible has come of it yet.

Now Google and Volvo are announcing that they're teaming up on the platform and working on integrating the Play Store, Google Maps, and Google Assistant into Volvo's next-gen Sensus infotainment system. The apps available from the Play Store will obviously be optimized for cars, Google Maps will have live traffic and fresh data to guide your way, and the Assistant will also let you control in-car features such as the A/C. But don't get your hopes up too soon, Volvo says, "The first Android-based system will launch in a couple of years from now."

In more tangible and easily accessible news, Google is also announcing enhancements to the currently-available Android Auto. Google seems to be relaxing its tight grip on the UI just a little bit, so music app developers will have more layouts and templates with emphasis on images to implement. Searching for music will also get better as you'll be able to find a tune in any app from the main Auto search and check more than just one result. Plus group messaging and RCS support is coming to Auto.

Google says there's more to come, so if you're a developer interested in creating car-friendly apps and experiences, you should catch the Android Automotive session at I/O. Also on display at the event will be one demo preview of Volvo's future infotainment system and several showcases of Auto's new capabilities with partners such as Pandora, Pocket Casts, Spotify, Telegram, WhatsApp, Android Messages, Play Books, and Play Music. If only this would mean I can easily send and listen to WhatsApp voice messages in Auto, it'd be the happiest news.