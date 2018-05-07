Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android applications that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Featured App

Keepsafe VPN – Best Virtual Private Network Proxy

Today's roundup is presented by Keepsafe VPN – Best Virtual Private Network Proxy from Keepsafe. Keepsafe VPN is the best VPN for protecting your privacy on WiFi hotspots, plus it makes it easy to visit sites from around the world without any restrictions. All of your online activity will remain private. Keepsafe does not keep any logs, and ISPs, IT admins, and others will never be able to track you. The app auto-connects and encrypts your data on public networks to keep you safe from hackers. It also hides your location so you can browse any site from 16 different selectable locations, and best of all it works with any app. Keepsafe VPN is free to try for 7 days, and after that, you have the option to subscribe for $9.99/month.

Protect your mobile privacy & safeguard yourself from hackers on WiFi hotspots, WiFi networks and mobile networks with Keepsafe VPN. Hide your location and, unlike other VPN apps, we don’t keep any logs. Keepsafe VPN is:

Fast – One tap and all browsing is secure

Private – No logs are stored anywhere

Easy – Runs in the background

Reliable – Keepsafe is a brand you can trust that will always protect your privacy

Download Keepsafe VPN

Apps

Facebook Analytics

Android Police coverage: Facebook Analytics is now available on the Play Store

Facebook Analytics is a new app that can help brands measure their growth, engagement, and conversion rates for their business. The service can generate reports on the activity of different demographics, customer retention, and lifetime customer value, among plenty of other useful things. And the best part is, you will no longer have to deal with the mobile web page when you want to check your analytics on the go.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The Facebook Analytics app enables you and your team to stay on top of your growth, engagement, and conversion efforts on the go. Easily view key metrics and reports, check automated insights, and receive notifications when changes occur. Just log into the mobile app with the same email address you use for Facebook Analytics on the web.

CDisplayEx Comic Reader

If you happen to have an extensive digital library of comic books and you use Windows, then you are probably going to be pretty familiar with CDisplayEx. For many years it has existed as the de facto comic reader on Windows, and it looks like its creators have finally brought the app over to Android. Just like its predecessor, it can handle all of the most prominent formats such as CBZ, CBR, and PDF. Plus it has built-in Samba and FTP sharing, for those of you who prefer to store your library on your PC. Oh, and best of all, there is a free version available on the Play Store. This way anyone can check out the app before plunking down their hard-earned cash.

Monetization: $5.99 / no ads / no IAPs

CDisplayEx is a light, efficient CBR Reader, and it is also the most popular comic book reader. It is able to read all comic book formats (.cbr file, .cbz, .pdf, etc..) and Manga. Everything is designed to give you the best comic reading experience, it load comic books immediately, reading is fluid and comfortable.

Square Payroll

When you work remotely, it becomes clear pretty quickly most employers have no idea what they are doing with their payroll. This is where Square Payroll comes in. It has been designed to take out all of the frustration of managing your employees time and pay, all from one simple little app. You see, it handles your payroll taxes for you, no muss no fuss. This way you can pay both W-2 employees and 1099 contractors without having to tear your hair out.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Square Payroll helps you pay your employees and contractors in just a few taps. Use the payroll app to import timecard hours, and then let our team of specialists take care of the rest—all your payroll taxes are filed, paid, and withheld for you. Whether you’re paying your first employee or switching from another provider, we’re here to make payroll the easiest thing to do on your list.

Summarize - Summarize Articles, Websites

Jack Underwood's Summarize offers exactly what its name implies. By sharing a web link from the share menu in your mobile browser, you can send an article to Summarize so that you can read a short plain-text summary without any ads or other interruptions. So think of it like an Instapaper or Pocket competitor, but much more simplistic.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Summarize provides you with a summary of a webpages, articles and text blocks.

Petco

I am honestly surprised that it has taken this long for Petco to release an app on Android. I suppose Chewy must have taken enough of their market share, so it makes sense that Petco would finally push out an app that can compete with the up and coming pet supply delivery service. Just like on Chewy you can order everything your pet would ever need, and you can even make it a recurring purchase so that it all gets delivered automatically. This way you will never have to drive to your local pet store ever again.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

You know your pet better than anyone — their needs, their tastes, their personality. We want to know them, too. And the more we know your pet, the more we can tailor your (and their) shopping experience to be easier, faster and more enjoyable. Petco’s new app is our next step in achieving that goal.

NBA 2K League

The NBA 2K League app is a joint venture between the NBA and Take Two Interactive, publishers of NBA 2K. Essentially this is an app for following along with the news for 2K's eSports league. This way you can read about your favorite NBA 2k League teams and find out when and where they are playing next.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

The official app of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a joint venture between the NBA and Take Two Interactive, publishers of NBA 2K. It is a professional esports league featuring the best 2K players in the world. There are 17 NBA teams participating in the inaugural season. Each NBA 2K League team will feature players competing as unique characters in 5v5 gameplay.

ChefsFeed - Dine like a pro.

ChefsFeed - Dine like a pro should appeal to all of you foodies out there. It's an app that focuses on the discovery of quality food and beverage establishments, but that's not all. It also contains plenty of videos and stories that have to do with the culture, which should get you amped to cook for yourself or treck out into the world with the hope of discovering your next favorite place to dine.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

ChefsFeed publishes expert-powered media you can trust with the attitude and authenticity you crave. We work with thousands of the best food and beverage professionals to bring you exclusive videos and stories, and provide a new way to discover where to eat and drink based on their expert recommendations.

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

I/O 2018 Watch Face

Android Police coverage: Udell releases Wear OS watch face for Google I/O 2018

The I/O 2018 Watch Face is just that, a free I/O-themed face for Android Wear devices. You will need to install this on the watch itself, so sadly the Play Store widget below this text will be no help. For the most part the design is pleasant, and it definitely draws the eye, for those who prefer flashy things. Just keep in mind that it can only display the time in a 24-hour format.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

This is a simple animated watch face for Wear OS inspired by the countdown timer animation on the Google I/O app and website. NOTE: this is a Wear-only app, so if you're reading this on a phone or tablet, it'll show as incompatible - even if your phone is linked to a watch that is compatible.

VR180

There are certified camera partners out there that manufacture VR180 cameras. This VR180 app connects to those cameras so that you can quickly set them up and manage them from the comfort of your phone or tablet. Transferring content between devices is a breeze, and backing up everything to Google Photos or YouTube works just as well as expected. There is even a live preview mode in the app, which means you can see what the camera sees without having to hold it in your hand.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

The VR180 app by Google lets you set up and manage your VR180 camera right from your mobile device. Use the app to capture 180-degree VR content with your VR180 camera, then transfer files to your phone or the cloud to save or discard clips. It also tells you about your camera’s status including capture activity, battery charge, storage remaining, and more.

Oculus

Oculus finally has an official app available on Android, but it's not quite what you think. It serves as a storefront for Oculus games and apps, but only for the Oculus GO. If you are a Rift owner, this app is not for you. Why Oculus feels it is a smart move to confuse their split user base I do not know, but I'm sure they will eventually figure out how to differentiate their products. Until then, enjoy guessing which headset their apps and games are designed to work with.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Setup and configure your Oculus headset, explore 1000+ titles in the Oculus library, discover live events, and so much more. With the Oculus app you can:

Browse, purchase and download experiences from the best library in VR.

Reserve your virtual seat for live events, sports and concerts.

Check in with your friends and meet up in VR.

Manage and monitor your Oculus devices, accounts and notifications.

