The new Nokia 6 is now available in the United States, which means you can get the original for pretty great prices. A few months ago, the 2017 Nokia 6 dropped to $199 from Daily Steals. If you missed out on that sale, you can once again buy it for $199 - this time from Newegg.

The original Nokia 6 has a Snapdragon 430 processor, with 3GB RAM, 32GB storage (with microSD expansion), a 1080p 5.5" IPS display, and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone shipped with Android 7.0 Nougat, and was just updated to 8.1 Oreo. It's GSM-only, so it won't work on CDMA networks like Verizon and Sprint.

You can buy it from Newegg at the source link below. Make sure to apply the coupon code EMCSPUPU3 at checkout to get the full discount. The sale is only live for eight more hours, as of when this post was published.