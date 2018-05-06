Fossil Group makes more Wear OS watches than any other company, but most cost over $200. If you've been waiting for a sale, here's your chance. Nearly all of Fossil's Gen 3 smartwatches are heavily marked down right now - as much as $125 off the MSRP.

All of these watches have the latest version of Wear OS, with a fully-round display and the usual Wear 2100 processor. The only differences between each model are the design and included watchfaces. Here are all the models currently discounted:

Fossil Q Explorist

Fossil Q Venture

Sadly, the Fossil Q Control is not currently on sale, which is my favorite out of the bunch. Still, there is no shortage of options available.