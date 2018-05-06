Fossil Group makes more Wear OS watches than any other company, but most cost over $200. If you've been waiting for a sale, here's your chance. Nearly all of Fossil's Gen 3 smartwatches are heavily marked down right now - as much as $125 off the MSRP.
All of these watches have the latest version of Wear OS, with a fully-round display and the usual Wear 2100 processor. The only differences between each model are the design and included watchfaces. Here are all the models currently discounted:
Fossil Q Explorist
- Fossil Q Explorist (Smoke) - $157 ($118 off)
- Fossil Q Explorist (Black) - $155 ($100 off)
- Fossil Q Explorist (Stainless Steel) - $199 ($56 off)
- Fossil Q Explorist (Navy Gold) - $219 ($36 off)
- Fossil Q Explorist (Gold Stainless Steel) - $226 ($49 off)
Fossil Q Venture
- Fossil Q Venture (Gold) - $157 ($118 off)
- Fossil Q Venture (Silver) - $163 ($92 off)
- Fossil Q Venture (Black) - $219 ($36 off)
- Fossil Q Venture (Sand Leather) - $199 ($56 off)
- Fossil Q Venture (Two-tone) - $226 ($49 off)
- Fossil Q Venture (Stainless Steel) - $199 ($76 off)
- Fossil Q Venture (Rose Gold) - $199 ($76 off)
- Fossil Q Venture (Pink) - $226 ($49 off)
- Fossil Q Venture (Gold Stainless Steel) - $150 ($125 off)
Sadly, the Fossil Q Control is not currently on sale, which is my favorite out of the bunch. Still, there is no shortage of options available.
