Since release, the Razer Phone has been available from Amazon, Razer's online store, and Microsoft. If you want to try one before buying, your only option was to hunt down a Microsoft store and hope they had a display unit. Now the device is available from another retailer - Best Buy.
There's no word on if any stores will have display units, but at the very least, you'll have another option for purchasing the phone. Best Buy is also running the same $100-off promotion that other retailers are, bringing the Razer Phone's price down to $599.
I'm not sure I'd pay that much for a 2017 flagship with no waterproofing or headphone jack, but that 120hz screen is still a unique selling point. You can get the phone from Best Buy here.
Press Release
IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- RazerTM, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the availability of the Razer Phone in-stores at major retail partner Best Buy. Availability will roll out over the next few days in select stores.
The Razer Phone will be discounted during a 24-hour flash sale with a retail price of $599.99. The sale will be available at Best Buy, Razer.com, Microsoft and Amazon in North America only.
With the addition of the Razer Phone, Best Buy now offers a comprehensive category of Razer products with peripherals, systems and mobile. Gamers can visit select in-store Best Buy locations in the USA, Canada and online at BestBuy.com to seize the popular Razer gaming smartphone.
The Razer Phone is the ultimate in mobile gaming with a phenomenal display, cinematic audio and enough power to last all day. Boasting the world's first 120 Hz UltraMotionTM display, the Razer Phone delivers the fastest refresh rates and smoothest graphics among smartphones today.
For more information about the Razer Phone, please visit http://rzr.to/phone.
