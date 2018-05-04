Since release, the Razer Phone has been available from Amazon, Razer's online store, and Microsoft. If you want to try one before buying, your only option was to hunt down a Microsoft store and hope they had a display unit. Now the device is available from another retailer - Best Buy.

There's no word on if any stores will have display units, but at the very least, you'll have another option for purchasing the phone. Best Buy is also running the same $100-off promotion that other retailers are, bringing the Razer Phone's price down to $599.

I'm not sure I'd pay that much for a 2017 flagship with no waterproofing or headphone jack, but that 120hz screen is still a unique selling point. You can get the phone from Best Buy here.