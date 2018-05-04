There are a handful of phones that support Google Daydream, but it's still far from a universal feature on Android devices. Now, you don't even need a phone. The previously announced Lenovo Mirage Solo is available, but it's not cheap. Also in the "not cheap but available" category is the Lenovo Mirage Camera, the first camera for Google's VR180 platform.

The Lenovo Mirage Solo has access to all the same Daydream content as your phone, but it's got all the necessary hardware inside to handle the VR. That includes a QHD display and a Snapdragon 835 SoC. Google also notes that it has advanced positional tracking that more like desktop VR. Thus, you can lean, duck, and walk in VR. Although, you should probably not walk—that's dangerous in VR.

Lenovo is asking $400 for the Mirage Solo, which seems like way too much money. The Oculus Go just launched at half that price. Even if the hardware is more ambitious, Daydream doesn't have the same level of software support. Google says there are about 350 games for Daydream, but Oculus claimed 1,000 the other day.

The new Lenovo Mirage Camera isn't cheap, either. This device will cost you $300, but it's the first VR180 camera you can get. The photos and videos you capture with this camera work in VR and are automatically added to your Google Photos library.

Both devices are available from various retailers.

