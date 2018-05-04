It's that one day of the year when Star Wars fans get to utter the famous "May the 4th be with you" pun, and to celebrate Star Wars Day, Google Play is offering some deals relating to the franchise. There is a discount on just one of the games, but some more enticing price reductions on some of the books and audiobooks.
Audiobooks are available for around 25% off in most cases, including the following titles:
- The Last Jedi: Expanded Edition
- Thrawn (Star Wars)
- Aftermath: Star Wars: Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Catalyst (Star Wars): A Rogue One Novel
E-books and comics are also on offer, most notably:
- Star Wars: The New Republic - Dark Empire Trilogy
- Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1 - Vader
- Star Wars Vol. 7: The Ashes Of Jedha
- Star Wars: Journey To Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Captain Phasma
- Star Wars: The Rebellion: Poe Dameron Vol. 1 - Black Squadron
The only true game deal is for Star Wars: KOTOR, which is practically half price, although others have money off in-game purchases:
- Star Wars™: Galaxy of Heroes - l All Crystal Bundles will have 25% more bonus content and free Raid Han shards for anyone who logs in from 5/4 - 5/100
- Star Wars™: Commander - Enjoy 20% or more bonus content on select packs and get a free Crystals Crate or watch a Sneak Preview with free Unit Samples through 5/10.
- Star Wars™: Force Arena - Select Crystal Bundles will feature 30% or more bonus content and earn May the 4th Coins and use them to purchase Special Card Packs & Character Cards. Unlock a daily giveaway of Cards or Crystals through 5/10.
- LINE: Disney Tsum Tsum - Select Ruby packs will have 25% more bonus content. Check out Solo puzzles, a new Stormtrooper Tsum and more, as well as a daily log-in bonus through 5/10.
- Disney Emoji Blitz - From 5/4-5/6, get a free Star Wars Emoji and collect Magic Keys and unlock prizes.
- Star Wars™: Knights of the Old Republic™ - 50% of this app for a limited time.
- Star Wars™ Pinball 6 - Download for free and get 50% off select tables for a limited time.
There are no discounts on the movies themselves, but Google points out that if you're new to the Play Store you can rent your first movie for just 99 cents, so that might apply to some people.
