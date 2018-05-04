It's that one day of the year when Star Wars fans get to utter the famous "May the 4th be with you" pun, and to celebrate Star Wars Day, Google Play is offering some deals relating to the franchise. There is a discount on just one of the games, but some more enticing price reductions on some of the books and audiobooks.

Audiobooks are available for around 25% off in most cases, including the following titles:

E-books and comics are also on offer, most notably:

The only true game deal is for Star Wars: KOTOR, which is practically half price, although others have money off in-game purchases:

There are no discounts on the movies themselves, but Google points out that if you're new to the Play Store you can rent your first movie for just 99 cents, so that might apply to some people.