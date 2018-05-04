eBay has been regularly spitting promotional coupons for discounted purchases in recent days. As good as the deals have been, they're also quite short-lived. So with today's May the 4th promotion offering 15% off purchases of $50 or more (up to a maximum $100 total discount), you'll probably want to act fast. If there's a laptop, phone, or even just a pair of linen summer shorts you've had on your watch list, today's the day to grab it.

There are a few terms and conditions that limit your use of the coupon (which a seasonally appropriate PMAY4th). For one, you only have until 4:00PM Pacific time today to use the promotion. For another, it can only be used on a single transaction of at least $50—though that transaction can contain multiple items.

Most items should be eligible for the promotion excluding those in the Coins & Paper Money, Gift Cards & Coupons, and Real Estate categories in eBay. You'll also need to be in the US, Canada, Latin America, or Caribbean regions to take advantage of this offer.

You can stack your savings by perusing the Deals section to multiply your 15% discount with already discounted goods, too. For example, you can pick up a 128GB Huawei P20 Pro for a palatable $779.99, or a dual-sim Galaxy S9+ for $709.99. Even a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35s can be grabbed for just $296.63.