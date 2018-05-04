Article Contents
Friday is here! The pre-I/O weekend is just a few short hours away, so what better way to kick back and relax than a small list of app sales! Unfortunately, today's lacks the selection of Monday's and the great games of Wednesday's, but we press on nonetheless. Enjoy your weekend, everyone, and I'll see you all on Monday.
Free
Apps
- Cours de Maths : complexes 1 $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Converter - Offline Material Unit Measurements $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Little Piano Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Material Reboot $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Loopnews Wind $1.00 -> Free; 3 days
- PRO Local Bitcoins $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $15.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Knots 3D $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Candy Sky: Rolling 3D (Beta) $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Addition Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
- The House $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Wayout - Logic Puzzle Game $1.99 -> Free; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Dinadan Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
- Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Alphapix - Pixel transparent icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Black Cylinder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Black Magic Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Ginevra Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Matte Black Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- Pixcyl - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- UNICORN ROUNDIES ICON PACK $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
- HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Rentrox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Rivix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Xetrox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- IRREGULAR METERonome $5.49 -> $3.49; 2 days
- Hourly chime PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
- iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
- Canada Driving Theory Test+ $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Cute Calendar PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Kampnik - US & CA Campgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- FreshSavvy - Fresh And Ripe In Your Grocery Basket $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- World History $3.99 -> $2.49; 7 days
Games
- Quadropoly Pro $7.99 -> $3.49; 2 days
- Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Dandara $14.99 -> $9.99; 5 days
- Hell, The Dungeon Again! $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days
- Lil Big Invasion: A Tricky Cute Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Room on the Broom: Games $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Strike Team Hydra $6.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Airline CEO: Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
- Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- OreoWaves Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
- Circulus UI - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
- Oreo Style - Icon Pack Theme $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Super AMOLED Wallpapers PRO $4.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
