Friday is here! The pre-I/O weekend is just a few short hours away, so what better way to kick back and relax than a small list of app sales! Unfortunately, today's lacks the selection of Monday's and the great games of Wednesday's, but we press on nonetheless. Enjoy your weekend, everyone, and I'll see you all on Monday.

Free

Apps

  1. Cours de Maths : complexes 1 $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Converter - Offline Material Unit Measurements $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  3. Little Piano Pro $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  4. Material Reboot $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Loopnews Wind $1.00 -> Free; 3 days
  6. PRO Local Bitcoins $2.99 -> Free; 3 days
  7. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $15.99 -> Free; 4 days
  8. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  9. Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; 5 days
  10. Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  11. Screenshot Pro 2 $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  12. Knots 3D $1.99 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. Candy Sky: Rolling 3D (Beta) $1.99 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Addition Math Trainer $2.49 -> Free; 4 days
  3. The House $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  4. Duck Warfare $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
  6. Wayout - Logic Puzzle Game $1.99 -> Free; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Dinadan Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 5 hours
  2. Oriental Garden 3D Pro $0.99 -> Free; 5 hours
  3. Gothic 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  4. Alphapix - Pixel transparent icon pack $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  5. Black Cylinder - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  6. Black Magic Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  7. Chicago 3D Pro live wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 2 days
  8. Ginevra Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  9. Matte Black Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  10. Pixcyl - Icon Pack $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  11. UNICORN ROUNDIES ICON PACK $1.99 -> Free; 2 days
  12. HD Wallpapers - Full HD (Pro) $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  13. Rentrox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  14. Rivix - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  15. Xetrox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. IRREGULAR METERonome $5.49 -> $3.49; 2 days
  2. Hourly chime PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; 2 days
  3. iNES - NES Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; 5 days
  4. Canada Driving Theory Test+ $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  5. Cute Calendar PRO $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  6. Kampnik - US & CA Campgrounds $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  7. Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. FreshSavvy - Fresh And Ripe In Your Grocery Basket $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  9. World History $3.99 -> $2.49; 7 days

Games

  1. Quadropoly Pro $7.99 -> $3.49; 2 days
  2. Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 $2.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  3. Dandara $14.99 -> $9.99; 5 days
  4. Hell, The Dungeon Again! $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  5. Kathy Rain $4.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  6. Kingdom: New Lands $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days
  7. Lil Big Invasion: A Tricky Cute Adventure $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  8. Muscle Princess $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet $4.49 -> $1.99; 6 days
  10. Room on the Broom: Games $2.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  11. Strike Team Hydra $6.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  12. Airline CEO: Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  13. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  14. Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2.99 -> $1.99; 7 days
  15. Rush Rally 2 $1.49 -> $0.99; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. OreoWaves Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 2 days
  2. Circulus UI - Icon Pack $2.99 -> $0.99; 3 days
  3. Oreo Style - Icon Pack Theme $2.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  4. Super AMOLED Wallpapers PRO $4.49 -> $0.99; 6 days