Adobe Photoshop Express has added a handful of useful new features. In an update this week, the mobile photo editor got the ability to automatically adjust the perspective of wonky photos with a single tap, as well as a vignette slider and a couple of quality-of-life improvements.
Adding vignettes is pretty standard stuff—it's just adjusting the brightness around the edge of a photo—but it can help with achieving certain looks, and the addition is welcome. Automatic perspective adjustments are a little higher-brow, and while I haven't experimented with it too thoroughly, it does seem to produce pretty natural results when applied to photos that were taken with a tilt that's just a little off.
Vignettes are in with the sliders and perspective shift is tucked into the crop menu under the transform tab.
You're also now able to import multiple photos at once and set any photo you're working on as your device's wallpaper or a contact or profile photo from the share menu. Here's the full changelog:
• Vignette Effect: Add a sentimental feeling or evoke nostalgia to your images using the Vignette effect.
• Optimize on your precious time and share multiple images directly from gallery.
• Add a personal touch and change wallpaper and profile pictures directly from the share screen.
• Bug fixes.
