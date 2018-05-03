Some may argue that Android tablets are dead and useless, but I'll still sit here with my Galaxy Tab S2, my miraculously still-functional Nexus 7 (2013), and shake my head furiously, refusing to accept that truth. I love Android tablets and I have continued to use them daily ever since I bought my first Acer Iconia Tab A100 many, many years ago. They're great for browsing the web and comparison shopping on Amazon and eBay, and they've been an intricate part of my daily job on Android Police as I do most of my editing work on them. That's why I'm super excited to see Samsung still pursuing tablets and getting close to launch a new Galaxy Tab S4.

The Galaxy Tab S2 was announced in July of 2015, the Tab S3 followed in February of 2017, so it seems Samsung is sensibly aiming for a year-and-a-half tablet cycle. People are less likely to upgrade a tablet than a phone, so it makes sense. The Tab S4 should fit right in with that release schedule as it just passed the WiFi Alliance certification under the product name SM-T835 (this is probably be the LTE version, the Wi-Fi model should be SM-T830) with Android 8.0 Oreo in tow.

There have been some rumors and speculation about the Tab S4 based on some GeekBench spotting, but nothing is certain yet - beside the fact that some company is already trying to sell covers for it on Amazon. It might have a 10.5-inch display with a 16:10 ratio (2560 x 1600), a Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. A release date is not yet known: Samsung could wait until IFA 2018 in September or could possibly launch it outside of any event like it did with the Tab S2.