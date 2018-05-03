Logitech's Harmony universal remotes are powerful devices that let you throw away the different remotes you have for your entire entertainment center and replace them with just one. However, if you own Sonos speakers, you may have noticed an issue over the past few weeks: your Harmony remote suddenly seems unable to properly control your speaker.

Our own Artem, who appears to live in a perpetual vortex of bugs, noticed it over the past weeks. Out of 50 volume control presses on his Harmony remote, a few will register while the others will do nothing. This frustrating issue wasn't only happening to him though: several users have reported it on the Sonos community forums a year ago. But then reports died down and activity on the thread started picking up again 19 days ago, which coincides with when Artem noticed them. An official response has been posted clarifying that Logitech is aware of the issue and working on a fix:

We are aware of an issue that began on April 10th where some commands from Harmony to Sonos are performed slowly or sometimes not at all. We continue to work towards a solution for this issue and will provide an update as soon possible. We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience.

All you can do now is sit tight and hope that the fix will come soon. In the meantime, you may need to go back to controlling the volume the old-fashioned way: with your phone or your TV's remote if it's configured to do that.