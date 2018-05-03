Support for the Google Assistant is ramping up from major and minor smart home device makers alike. It was only this January that we reported the Assistant had support for 1500 devices, but now that number has jumped, nay, soared to 5000 devices. Along with that happy threshold comes the news of many other upcoming integrations for our favorite smart home assistant.

Let's start with the news many of us have been waiting for: Logitech Harmony will stop being a third-party Actions on Google integration and will become a direct service in Home control (read about the many intricate differences in our Google Home guide). In layman terms, that means you won't have to say, "Ok Google, ask Harmony to switch to channel 10" anymore. You'll simply say, "Ok Google, switch to channel 10" and your Harmony Hub will control the TV just like that. Magic. This is faster and it works for everyone in the house so not every user has to link the service with their Google account. FINALLY. The same integration is also coming to DISH's Hopper family of set-top boxes. Google says this will roll out this month.

The second interesting direct integration is coming to home security systems and doorbells/cameras. Currently, only Nest Secure is properly integrated in Assistant, but that ability is coming soon to ADT, First Alert, and Vivint Smart Home. Similary, Nest Hello is the only doorbell cam that can send a chime to your Google Home speakers when someone is at your door. That ability will be open to other camera makers "later this year." Plus, expect more security locks to work with Assistant, such as August and Schlage (both of which we already covered), as well as support for Panasonic's home security camera.

And finally, Google is name-dropping some relatively new integrations with the Assistant, like Ikea and Arlo, which we already knew about, as well as Deutsche Telekom’s Magenta hub, ADT lights and thermostat, Xiaomi lights, Hunter Douglas window treatments, Hisense’s H9E Plus and H9100E Plus TVs, Portable AC and Dehumidifiers, and new LG appliances.