Not all countries are created equal when it comes to the Google Play Store, but now developers in three new countries can start feeling like first class citizens again. If you develop apps or games for Android and you live in Guatemala, Moldova, or Paraguay, today brings some happy news for you. Previously, you were able to register on the Play Console and distribute free apps, but now you can also register for a merchant account and sell paid apps and in-app purchases to get some revenue for your work.

All three countries are defaulting to USD as a currency, so this is likely what users will see when they try to purchase apps there. If you live in these countries, you're now a bit more likely to see quality apps made for the local market, as developers have more incentive to create better content. And you'll probably see more IAP-filled low-quality stuff too. Every pro has a con.