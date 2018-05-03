It's a sad state of affairs, but smartphones nowadays are skipping the 3.5mm headset plug for valid, and sometimes not-so-valid, reasons. If your Android phone is following that trend, you have two solutions to listen to music: Bluetooth and USB-C. Today's deals on Libratone might help you save on both of these options.

Libratone is discounting its Q Adapt in-ear USB-C earphone by $30 on the Google Store and Amazon, making it $119 instead of $149. Now you may be thinking this is a little too much for a pair of in-ear earbuds, but this one has a USB-C plug, a very comfortable design and fit, excellent build and materials, and 4 levels of Active Noise Cancellation to boot. Richard really liked it when he reviewed it a few months ago, and the discount makes its price a little more palatable.

As for the Q Adapt on-ear, it has Bluetooth 4.1 AptX support, a 3.5mm plug in case you want to listen with a wire, the same 4 levels of Active Noise Cancellation, and it comes with a carrying case. We didn't review it so we can't speak about its build and sound quality, but the Amazon reviews seem positive. It usually goes for $249, but the Google Store is taking $50 off the price and making it $199. Unfortunately, Amazon is still keeping the original price tag on this one.

With both models, you have your pick between black and white colors. The deal on the Google Store will last until June 15, 2018, so you have enough time to make up your mind. There's no telling how long Amazon will keep the in-ear model discounted though.