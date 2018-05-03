In the market for an action camera? Here's something: the YI 4K+/60fps Action Camera is on sale at Amazon for just $229.99 with a coupon code. It even comes with a waterproof case so you can safely capture all your whitewater kayaking high jinks.

Enter coupon code 4PV2NDFC at checkout for that sweet, sweet savings. Amazon reviews of the camera are largely positive, with more than half giving it a five-star rating. We reviewed the non-plus version of this camera in 2016 and concluded that GoPro should be worried—and it probably still should be. The GoPro Hero 6 is also capable of 4k video at 60fps, but it's currently sitting at about 400 bucks on Amazon, so this comparable Yi model really is a bargain.

There's a companion app on the Play Store that functions as a live viewfinder for the camera and has some photo and video editing tools, plus social features that allow you to "Enjoy interesting works" and "find charming persons," if you're into that sort of thing.