In this day and age of privacy and security concerns, having strong unique passwords across the different sites and services you use is essential. Remembering them all can be a hassle, if not impossible, so that's why password managers are crucial. I use Enpass and I'm checking out Myki, but depending on your needs, you may find you prefer LastPass or Dashlane among others. We're here to talk about the latter: StackSocial is offering a 50% off discount on a Dashlane premium membership, and you can get another 10% off with a coupon code.

Using Dashlane is free if you want to keep your database on one device and don't need to back it up or share some logins with other users. The premium subscription lets you sync your info across multiple devices, back up and restore your data from anywhere, use the Dashlane website to access your logins, share them with others, and if you want to, you can also use a U2F Yubikey to login without the hassle of an Authenticator app. Premium is clearly more useful, but it comes at a cost of $3.33/month.

Luckily, StackSocial is now discounting the 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year subscriptions by 50%, making them $19.98, $59.94, and $90.90, respectively. You can also take another 10% off these prices with the coupon code DASHLANE10. If you're interested, it seems that the promo is only valid for new accounts and you must activate your account within 30 days of the purchase.