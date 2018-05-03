Wireless home security is a neat market, with plenty of offerings from many good companies. There's a nice deal on of the more popular options, Netgear's Arlo brand. The Pro 3-pack is currently on sale for $399.99, an all-time low. This means that you'll save $180 on the bundle, which is nothing to scoff at.

Bear in mind that this deal relates to the Arlo Pro, not the Pro 2. That means that you'll get 720p instead of 1080p, but that's still plenty for a security camera. Arlo works with Alexa, Assistant, SmartThings, and IFTTT (and more), so you have a myriad of options for smart home control.

Each of the cameras is weather-resistant, so they're good for indoors or out. The batteries support fast charging and you also get two-way audio for communications. Netgear also throws in seven rolling days of free cloud storage for your footage, so you can scroll back over a week's worth, even from outside your network.

You can grab this bundle over on Amazon at the source link below — it's the best price we've seen on this 3-pack yet.