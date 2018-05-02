Article Contents
On the Samsung totem pole, the Galaxy A series sits right below the flagship S series, striking a balance between eye-catching design, great features, and mid to high-end specs. The latest device(s) to come from it are the new Galaxy A6 and A6+, which bring a sleek build with metal instead of glass and visible yet well-designed antenna lines.
On the front, the new Galaxy A6 and A6+ have Samsung's 18.5:9 display (which it likes to call "Infinity Display"), but the resolution is a little disappointing at 720p for the A6 and 1080p for the A6+. The stars of the show, however, according to Samsung are the cameras. Despite being a midrange device, the A6 and A6+ have an adjustable front-facing LED flash with 16MP and 24MP cameras, respectively. The A6+ also comes with dual rear cameras that let you use Live Focus to change the depth of field, control the bokeh effect, and apply background patterns "including hearts, stars and more." And when it comes to audio, you can turn a Dolby Atmos optimization effect on headphones, while the only speaker appears to be side-mounted.
The A6 and A6+ also have many of Samsung's high-end features: a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, Always-On Display, App Pair for quick multitasking, Bixby (Vision, Home, Reminder), and Samsung Pay (though it seems to only work through NFC, no MST).
Galaxy A6
Specs
|Display
|5.6” HD+ (720×1480) Super AMOLED
|Camera
|Rear 16MP AF (F1.7), Front 16MP FF (F1.9)
|Dimension
|149.9 x 70.8 x 7.7 mm
|Processor
|Octa-core 1.6GHz
|RAM
|3GB / 4GB
|Storage
|32GB / 64GB, with microSD slot
|Battery
|3000mAh
Galaxy A6+
Specs
|Display
|6.0 FHD+ (1080×2220) Super AMOLED
|Camera
|Rear 16MP AF (F1.7) + 5MP FF (F1.9), Front 24MP FF (F1.9)
|Dimension
|160.2 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm
|Processor
|Octa-core 1.8GHz
|RAM
|3GB / 4GB
|Storage
|32GB / 64GB, with microSD slot
|Battery
|3500mAh
The Galaxy A6 and A6+ will be available starting early May in some European, Asian, and Latin American markets, then will roll out globally to South Korea, Africa, and China. There was no mention of price, but you should have your pick between 4 nice colors: black, gold, lavender, and blue. I'm quite fond of the last one.
