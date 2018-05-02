On the Samsung totem pole, the Galaxy A series sits right below the flagship S series, striking a balance between eye-catching design, great features, and mid to high-end specs. The latest device(s) to come from it are the new Galaxy A6 and A6+, which bring a sleek build with metal instead of glass and visible yet well-designed antenna lines.



On the front, the new Galaxy A6 and A6+ have Samsung's 18.5:9 display (which it likes to call "Infinity Display"), but the resolution is a little disappointing at 720p for the A6 and 1080p for the A6+. The stars of the show, however, according to Samsung are the cameras. Despite being a midrange device, the A6 and A6+ have an adjustable front-facing LED flash with 16MP and 24MP cameras, respectively. The A6+ also comes with dual rear cameras that let you use Live Focus to change the depth of field, control the bokeh effect, and apply background patterns "including hearts, stars and more." And when it comes to audio, you can turn a Dolby Atmos optimization effect on headphones, while the only speaker appears to be side-mounted.

The A6 and A6+ also have many of Samsung's high-end features: a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, Always-On Display, App Pair for quick multitasking, Bixby (Vision, Home, Reminder), and Samsung Pay (though it seems to only work through NFC, no MST).

Galaxy A6

Specs Display 5.6” HD+ (720×1480) Super AMOLED Camera Rear 16MP AF (F1.7), Front 16MP FF (F1.9) Dimension 149.9 x 70.8 x 7.7 mm Processor Octa-core 1.6GHz RAM 3GB / 4GB Storage 32GB / 64GB, with microSD slot Battery 3000mAh

Galaxy A6+

Specs Display 6.0 FHD+ (1080×2220) Super AMOLED Camera Rear 16MP AF (F1.7) + 5MP FF (F1.9), Front 24MP FF (F1.9) Dimension 160.2 x 75.7 x 7.9 mm Processor Octa-core 1.8GHz RAM 3GB / 4GB Storage 32GB / 64GB, with microSD slot Battery 3500mAh

The Galaxy A6 and A6+ will be available starting early May in some European, Asian, and Latin American markets, then will roll out globally to South Korea, Africa, and China. There was no mention of price, but you should have your pick between 4 nice colors: black, gold, lavender, and blue. I'm quite fond of the last one.