The redesigned Xperia XZ2 lineup is here (sans the Premium variant), which means last year's XZ series is falling in price. Earlier this month, the XZ Premium dropped to $525 on Amazon, and now it's even lower. You can get the XZ Premium for $499.99 at Best Buy, a $200 reduction from the original MSRP.

The phone has 64GB of storage with microSD expansion, 4GB RAM, a 19MP rear camera with 960fps video recording, a 3,230mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 835 processor powering it all. That's still plenty powerful in 2018, and the phone received Android 8.0 Oreo back in October. That puts you in the 5% of users with the latest major version of Android.

Best Buy has all three colors on sale - Deepsea Black, Bronze Pink, and Luminous Chrome. You can buy it from the source link below.