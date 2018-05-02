Article Contents
Welcome to May! We're less than a week away from Google I/O, if you can believe that. Today's list is a quite a bit smaller than Monday's, but there are still some very good items to pay attention to. Some of Asmodee Digital's games are on sale, as well as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Be sure to check those out if you're in need of some new games to play.
Free
Apps
- my work shifts PRO $1.49 -> Free; 8 hours
- Cercle Trigonométrique $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Maths calc/graph/table Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Maths TS : Géométrie dans l'espace 1 $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Around Me Image Recognition - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Ekstar Paint $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- nBubble Elite - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Quick Volume Controls - Quick Volume notification $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Reminder - Pro $2.49 -> Free; 6 days
Games
- Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> Free; 1 day
- Can You Escape - Rescue Lucy from Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
- Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- QoQo: Camera $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
- Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2018 $4.49 -> Free; 5 days
- AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Beneath the Basement $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
- Star Wars Pinball 6 $1.99 -> Free; 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
- Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
- Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
- Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
- Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Sailfish - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
- Wonder - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
- Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
- Soappix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
Sale
Apps
- Smart Notify Unlocker $2.49 -> $1.49; 2 days
- Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
- Abs workout PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Alarm clock PRO $5.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- Photo Studio PRO $7.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
- 911 Operator $4.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
- UltraCorder $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Camera ZOOM $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- QuickEdit Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
- Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- EDS – encrypt your files to keep your data safe $7.49 -> $3.49; 7 days
- Smoke - quit Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
Games
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $7.99 -> $3.99; 8 hours
- Colt Express $4.99 -> $1.49; 8 hours
- Fighting Fantasy Legends $5.49 -> $2.99; 8 hours
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $4.99 -> $1.49; 8 hours
- Pandemic: The Board Game $3.99 -> $1.99; 8 hours
- Smash Up - The Shufflebuilding Game $4.99 -> $2.49; 8 hours
- Splendor $3.99 -> $1.99; 8 hours
- Twilight Struggle $9.99 -> $2.99; 8 hours
- Sounds of Nightmare $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
- Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Gruffalo: Games $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- A Snake's Tale $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
- Gruffalo: Puzzles $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
- Evo Explores $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Star Wars: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- MiUX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
- Postamp - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
- ANTIMO ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- BELUK ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- FUNKONG ICONPACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- iJUK iCON pACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Let It Be O - Pixel 2 Minimalist Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- MATERIALISTIK ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- RETRORIKA ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
- Your Phone Cleaner Pro $2.99 -> Free; 7 days
