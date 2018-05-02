Welcome to May! We're less than a week away from Google I/O, if you can believe that. Today's list is a quite a bit smaller than Monday's, but there are still some very good items to pay attention to. Some of Asmodee Digital's games are on sale, as well as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Be sure to check those out if you're in need of some new games to play.

Free

Apps

  1. my work shifts PRO $1.49 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Cercle Trigonométrique $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Maths calc/graph/table Pro $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Maths TS : Géométrie dans l'espace 1 $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. Bluetooth Mono Media $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  6. Around Me Image Recognition - Pro $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  7. Ekstar Paint $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  8. nBubble Elite - Notifications in bubble $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
  9. Quick Volume Controls - Quick Volume notification $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  10. Reminder - Pro $2.49 -> Free; 6 days

Games

  1. Rima: The Story Begins - Adventure Game $4.49 -> Free; 1 day
  2. Can You Escape - Rescue Lucy from Prison PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  3. Dragon slayer - i.o Rpg game $1.49 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Farm and Click - Idle Farming Clicker PRO $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  5. QoQo: Camera $0.99 -> Free; 4 days
  6. Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  7. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2018 $4.49 -> Free; 5 days
  8. AceSpeeder3 $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  9. Beneath the Basement $0.99 -> Free; 7 days
  10. Star Wars Pinball 6 $1.99 -> Free; 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Planetscape 3D Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; 8 hours
  2. Magic Greenhouse 3D Pro lwp $0.99 -> Free; 1 day
  3. Krix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 3 days
  4. Rugos Premium - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 5 days
  5. Redox - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  6. Sailfish - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 6 days
  7. Wonder - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 6 days
  8. Peppo Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; 7 days
  9. Soappix Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Smart Notify Unlocker $2.49 -> $1.49; 2 days
  2. Pulsar Music Player Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 2 days
  3. Abs workout PRO $5.49 -> $0.99; 4 days
  4. Alarm clock PRO $5.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  5. Photo Studio PRO $7.99 -> $0.99; 4 days
  6. 911 Operator $4.99 -> $3.49; 5 days
  7. UltraCorder $2.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  8. Camera ZOOM $1.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  9. National Anthems PRO $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. QuickEdit Text Editor Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; 6 days
  11. Be Stronger $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  12. EDS – encrypt your files to keep your data safe $7.49 -> $3.49; 7 days
  13. Smoke - quit Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

Games

  1. Carcassonne: Official Board Game -Tiles & Tactics $7.99 -> $3.99; 8 hours
  2. Colt Express $4.99 -> $1.49; 8 hours
  3. Fighting Fantasy Legends $5.49 -> $2.99; 8 hours
  4. Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $4.99 -> $1.49; 8 hours
  5. Pandemic: The Board Game $3.99 -> $1.99; 8 hours
  6. Smash Up - The Shufflebuilding Game $4.99 -> $2.49; 8 hours
  7. Splendor $3.99 -> $1.99; 8 hours
  8. Twilight Struggle $9.99 -> $2.99; 8 hours
  9. Sounds of Nightmare $2.99 -> $0.99; 6 days
  10. Wing Zero X $1.99 -> $0.99; 5 days
  11. Gruffalo: Games $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  12. A Snake's Tale $2.99 -> $1.99; 5 days
  13. Gruffalo: Puzzles $3.99 -> $1.49; 6 days
  14. Evo Explores $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  15. Star Wars: KOTOR $9.99 -> $4.99; 6 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. MiUX - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 5 days
  2. Postamp - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; 6 days
  3. ANTIMO ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  4. BELUK ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  5. FUNKONG ICONPACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  6. iJUK iCON pACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  7. IMMATERIALIS ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  8. Let It Be O - Pixel 2 Minimalist Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  9. MATERIALISTIK ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days
  10. RETRORIKA ICON PACK $1.99 -> $0.99; 7 days

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

  1. Your Phone Cleaner Pro $2.99 -> Free; 7 days