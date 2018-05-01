Sling's $5-per-month Cloud DVR service is expanding to a number of new devices. Subscribers can now watch their stored shows in the Chrome browser and on any screen that functions as a Chromecast receiver, as well as on Xbox One, LG smart TVs, and Samsung smart TVs from 2016 or later.

Cloud DVR was already available on both Android and Android TV, but these additions greatly expand the service's availability. Tons of displays come with Chromecast built in; if you've got just about any television manufactured in the last few years, there's a pretty good chance you'll be able to watch your DVR'd shows with little hassle (and if you don't, hey, standalone Chromecasts are super cheap).

Subscribers to Cloud DVR are able to store up to 50 gigabytes of video for as long as they're paying customers, but can't record programming from ESPN or Disney-owned channels. Sling's got a handy list of compatible devices right here.