Facebook Analytics, a tool that helps brands measure things like customer engagement, now has its own app. The service offers insights into user demographics, app usage, and more, and can even send push notifications when significant anomalies from normal user activity occur.

The platform can generate reports on the activity of different demographics, customer retention, and lifetime customer value, among other things. There's also an automated insights feature that tries to surface relevant information when it's needed—although it's still in beta and might not yet work for every company.

As comparatively innocuous a thing as Facebook Analytics may actually be, the optics of releasing the app so soon after CEO Mark Zuckerberg's congressional testimony over the Cambridge Analytica kerfuffle are less than stellar. Still, it seems like a useful tool for business owners and app developers looking to stay on top of things.