The latest update to Google's browser-based operating system is with us, and it comes with a raft of small improvements. As is usually the case with major Chrome OS releases, the update to version 66.0.3359.137 is more about bug fixes and security patches than it is about headline new features, but there is a lengthy changelog to pour over nonetheless.
A few additions stand out as notable, such as extended device support for Magic (Instant) Tether, improved external display settings, and magnification for PiP. It also includes features we've already covered such as the much-maligned new keyboard shortcut viewer and a video recording function for the camera app. Support for running Linux apps in a container isn't here yet, although it's expected to be announced at Google I/O next week.
You can take a look at the full changelog below:
- Adding new keyboard shortcut to move windows from display-to-display
- New Chrome OS Keyboard Shortcut Helper
- External Display Settings enhancements
- Enable Video Recording in Chrome Camera App
- Overview window animation improvements
- Extending more devices support for Magic Tether
- Picture in Picture Magnification
- Ability to zoom up to 20x with Chrome OS magnifier
- Ability to adjust full screen mag zoom level through pinch gesture
- Screen sharing support for Android apps installed via the Google Play Store
- Add Google Play into first login Opt-in window
- Google Play GDPR support
- Google Play Maximized Window support improvements
- Automatically pass user credentials from Chrome OS login to network 802.1x authentication
- Native printing support extended to Google Play applications
- Add Sync notice during initial sign-in
On the security front, Intel devices on 3.8 kernels are getting the KPTI Meltdown mitigation with this build, meaning that all Chrome OS devices are now thankfully protected. Chrome OS 66 started its staged rollout a few days ago, so chances are it's already available to you. If not, it won't be far off. Keep an eye on the system tray for that little update icon.
