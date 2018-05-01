Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so.

Games

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy

Android Police coverage: Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy now out on Android to ruin your day

Few games are designed to be purposefully frustrating. This is not the case for Noodlecake Studios' Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy. You see, you are tasked with climbing a mountain, but the tricky bit is that you have to do so using only a sledgehammer. The controls to accomplish this are frustratingly tricky, which is where the challenge comes in. If you aren't a masochist, this may not be the game for you. On the other hand, if you love challenging games, you should pick this up right now.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy is a punishing climbing game, a homage to Jazzuo's 2002 B-Game classic 'Sexy Hiking'. You move the hammer with the mouse, and that's all there is. With practice, you'll be able to jump, swing, climb and fly. Great mysteries and a wonderful reward await the master hikers who reach the top of the mountain.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Android Police coverage: Jam City officially launches 'Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery' on Android

Jam City is a publisher best known for free-to-play match-3 games, so it was a surprise to see that they would have the chance to release a game using the Harry Potter license. Sadly this has gone just about as well as I would have expected. Somehow they chose to create a choose your own adventure that continually halts your adventuring every time your energy runs out. This is annoying, but the real trouble starts when the timed task you are trying to complete can't be finished thanks to a limited energy system. So if you don't check back repeatedly throughout your day, you could very well end up having to repeat the task all over again. Well, that is unless you pay for some more energy. So not only is this a horrible system, but it also falsely lengthens what is ultimately an unfinished game that stops dead in its tracks at the beginning of chapter 3.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

YOU have been chosen to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Embark on your own adventure in this all new RPG set in the wizarding world, years before Harry Potter received his Hogwarts letter. Explore never-before-seen rooms of Hogwarts Castle and investigate ancient mysteries.

Paladins Strike

Android Police coverage: Hi-Rez Studios' mobile MOBA 'Paladins Strike' is available worldwide

Hi-Rez Studios' Paladins Strike is a new mobile MOBA for Android that borrows a lot from their console and PC hero shooter Paladins: Champions of the Realm. The controls offer dual touchscreen analog sticks, so there is no tap movement like in Vainglory. There are 15 characters to choose from, and a few different multiplayer modes to play through.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $89.99

--

Take Paladins on the go with Paladins Strike. More than 15 Champions are in the palm of your hand in this hero shooter. Paladins Strike is built for mobile, featuring real-time 5v5 battles from a top-down view against players from around the world. Choose from multiple game modes and defeat your enemies through superior team tactics.

Still Here... A cute Adventure

Android Police coverage: Take to the skies in 'Still Here... A cute Adventure'

If you haven't had a chance to play Still Here... A cute Adventure and you enjoy intuitive 2D platformers, you should really think about purchasing this game. Not only are the graphics superb, the puzzle platforming gameplay is fun and relaxing, and the controls are spot on. This is a fantastic hidden gem on the Play Store, and it shouldn't be missed.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Why did mankind leave earth? Set in the near future, ‘Still Here’ is a 2D flight game which takes you on journey through a beautiful dystopian world with lots of secrets and unique locations to discover. Players control curious little creatures called ‘Pip’ that visit places of natural beauty while helping and befriending artificial life.

My Singing Monsters Composer

My Singing Monsters Composer is an offshoot title from Big Blue Bubble that ties directly into their popular creature collecting game My Singing Monsters. Basically, this release gamifies composing music. What's nice is that unlike their monster collection title, this is a premium release with no in-app purchases to be seen. So if you have a child who is interested in music creation, this could very well be a great starting point, if a little sparse when it comes to its content.

Monetization: $4.49 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Become a Monster Maestro in My Singing Monsters Composer. Conduct an orchestra of cute musical Monsters from the hit game My Singing Monsters. Each Monster is packed with personality and its own unique vocal, percussive, and instrumental sound. Compose your own original song using a powerful and easy-to-use music editor.

Death Horizon VR

Dream Dev Studio's Death Horizon VR is a first-person shooter that works with virtual reality compatible devices like Samsung's Galaxy line of phones. Much like the Resident Evil series of games, you are going to be shooting a heck of a lot of zombies. If you are looking for a great Daydream compatible FPS, this may very well be it.

Monetization: $7.99 / no ads / no IAPs

--

Hey, soldier, listen up. There's no time to repeat this. The T12 virus has broken containment at the Horizon research station. All the researchers have become walking corpses. The virus is localized for now, but it could break out and cause a disaster at any moment. You're going to walk into that hellhole and cleanse the station. Don't try to save bullets - kill every last zombie.

WallZ

OHM Games' WallZ is a simple wall climbing game. Just tap on the screen to move your ball from the left or the right and avoid any objects that can smash you and end your run. You are of course competing for the highest score, which becomes trickier and trickier the further you progress.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Avoid the blocks on your way by jumping from one wall to another but be careful not to touch them. Touch multiple bonus zones and your ball will sparkle with a thousand lights. One-tap easy-to-learn controls with stunning visual effects and addictive gameplay mechanics.

Bleentoro

Yiotro bills its latest release Bleentoro as a simple logic game, and I have to say I agree. It plays a lot like Sega's ChuChu Rocket!, but instead of directing mice towards their home, you are leading fruit towards an item that turns them into gems. It's an easy concept to pick up, even if it doesn't appear all that intuitive, and the inclusion of a sandbox mode means you can practice for as long as you like before taking on the main campaign.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

Bleentoro is a simple logic game. It has no advertisements or microtransactions.

Easy to learn

Campaign and sandbox modes

Simple UI

Smooth animations

Shtcoin

If you have always wanted to dabble in the cryptocurrency market but are too scared that you may lose all of your money, you should check out Shtcoin. It was designed as a cryptocurrency trading simulator that gamifies what it would be like to trade in real life. The gameplay is entirely randomized, and there are two different modes to choose from.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

--

All the thrill of crypto trading without the risk. Shtcoin aka So Hot Trading Coin is a cryptocurrency trading game/simulator with 2 modes. In short play, try making as much "money" as possible by trading in 60 seconds. In long play mode, use trading, investing, security and work to try turning "$1,000" into "$1,000,000."

Hexo Brain

Appsolute Games' Hexo Brain is another logic-puzzler in today's game roundup. There are more than 90 levels with 2 different puzzle modes to choose from. There is also no time limit, so you are free to play as aimlessly as you like, and the relaxing music definitely lends itself well to what has ultimately been designed as a casual experience.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

Put your logical thinking skills to the ultimate test. Hexo Brain is the perfect puzzle game to exercise your brain and train your logical thinking abilities.

More than 90 levels

2 unique puzzle modes

Smart and simple gameplay

Relaxing music and sound effects

No time limit

For all ages

2K Pop!

ArmNomads' 2K Pop! combines bubble shooting gameplay with the number combining aspects of 2048. You will want to match the number of the bubble you are shooting, which is how you can combine them so that you don't run out of room. The more combinations you make, the harder the gameplay becomes, which is what makes it so dang challenging.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

--

2K Pop. is a crazy dynamic mix of your favorite 2048 with bubble shooter game. Shoot at the bubbles with the same number, merge them up to 2K (2048) to blow it and nearby bubbles. Blow the bubbles fast enough and hit the high score. Complete the challenges to unlock more beautiful and stylish colors for the balls and the background.

LEGO® NINJAGO®: Ride Ninja

LEGO System A/S has been pretty good about releasing free children-focused games on Android. Their latest release NINJAGO: Ride Ninja deviates from this with the inclusion of a single in-app purchase. For $0.99 you can unlock 3 extra bikes that can be used in this endless runner. The racing aspects are enjoyable, and you can rest a little easier knowing that as a child-friendly game it doesn't try to nickel and dime the player.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $0.99 a piece

--

Battle the bad guys through NINJAGO® City in the free new ninja race combat game – LEGO® NINJAGO®: RIDE NINJA. Zane has gone undercover and infiltrated the Sons of Garmadon – a dangerous criminal organisation and biker gang in NINJAGO® City.

Super One More Jump

SMG Studio's Super One More Jump plays a lot like FlukeDude's The Impossible Game, but on steroids. You still want to time your character's jumps accurately, but instead of concentrating only on what lies ahead, you will be navigating up walls, on ceilings, and of course, on the ground. As a platformer, this is a solid effort for Android thanks to its simple controls and a generous amount of content.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 a piece

--

Super One More Jump is a hand-crafted, frantic, one touch arcade platformer. It’s FREE to download and play. Simple to learn one button controls. Hard to master levels. Test your muscle memory, concentration and sanity.

Slashy Sushi

Ketchapp's Slashy Sushi offers precisely what its name implies. This is a casual sushi slicing game with endless gameplay and intuitive yet challenging controls. Your ultimate goal is to compete for the highest score, which will be easier said than done. So while this may not be anything special, it still makes for an alright time waster when you have nothing else better to do.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

--

Become a sushi chef. Cook as many food as you can. Sushi, rolls, fish, meat, carrot, cheese, potatoes, toasts – your clients want everything NOW. Collect coins to unlock new rolls and new waiters. Improve your skills and become the Sushi Master.

Galaxy.io Space Arena

Galaxy.io Space Arena plays a lot like just about every other .io game out there, just with a space theme. As you would expect it is your job to fly around a set playfield while trying to shoot anyone who crosses your path. Whoever can survive the longest will earn a top ranking, which is your primary goal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.49

--

The newest online smash hit game comes to mobile. Navigate your spaceship through a galaxy filled with asteroids and crazy competitive players, just like you. In Galaxy.io your main objective is to get rid of your opponents by shooting your futuristic laser cannon all over the battle zone. Earn points for every kill and customize your ship or buy a new, better one. Don’t stop until you are number one and let them all know who the galaxy boss is.

Diego

Diego is a competent and kid-friendly 2D platformer from HeavyFall Studio. You can choose to play as a boy or girl, and there are over 80 levels for you to work your way through. There is even a visual level editor, for those of you that want to take a stab at designing their own levels. And best of all, you can share them with your friends.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.49 - $6.99

--

Diego - challenging, side scrolling classic platform game with many exciting features. Choose between two characters, play as a boy or girl. Jump between obstacles, defeat all monsters and try to collect as many coins and crystals as possible. Beating all levels will require patience and practice, think how to solve them. Struggling to complete tough levels?

Perfect Tower

VOODOO's Perfect Tower works just like the majority of stacking games on the Play Store. Your job is to create the highest tower possible, and you will do this by stacking different shapes and objects on top of one another. The tricky bit is that the shapes don't always align, so you will have to think quickly to find the perfect spot and place your next block without toppling the tower over.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $10.99

--

How about building a burger tower? Or a teddy bear one? Drop items with precision to pile them up into a world's tallest tower.

Lots of unusual challenges.

A system of upgrades.

Refined physics.

Corennity: Space Wars

Corennity: Space Wars is a new on-rails shooter from Raventurn Games, and as their first release on the Play Store they have definitely hit the ground running. The graphics are drop-dead gorgeous, and the gameplay is pretty solid. You will spend the majority of your time shooting objects and dodging obstructions throughout its 20 levels that are scattered across 7 seperate locations.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $11.99

--

Play one of the fastest paced games on the app store. Experience the adventure of your life: From fighting epic bosses after surviving a space war to a near surface flight on an icy planet and the infiltration of a secret space station.

Parcel Rangers

Parcel Rangers takes the tried and true gameplay of an endless runner and cranks it up a notch with some exciting parkour mechanics. Not only can you run along walls, but you can also jump, dive, and dodge. Past that, everything else remains the same. There are coins to collect in each run, which can, of course, be used to customize your character to your liking.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $12.99

--

Join Grandpa, Dash, Betzy, Ninja, Pete the Pirate and the other rangers now in this action packed parkour runner. When Grandpa says 'deliver by any means necessary', it means it. Leap across buildings, parkour up walls, run through traffic and power through jump waves. Team up with grumpy grandpa and his runner crew.

Sailor Cats

Platonic Games' Sailor Cats is an adorable Kawaii-themed game all about casually collecting treasures as the captain of your own fishing vessel. There are over 200 items to collect, and special monthly offers should be coming shortly. Plus there are a ton of outfits to decorate your character with, which is really the main point of the game.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $39.99

--

The cutest fish-and-grow one tap collecting game. Aye aye, Captain. :D Do you need some chill out time? Wanna play a relaxing but super fun adventure game and collect lots of cute and nerdy things? Great. But careful. Because this furry cute cats with frisky paws will steal and melt your heart in a blink <3

Major Mayhem 2 - Action Arcade Shooter

Rocket Jump's Major Mayhem 2 is a sidescrolling shooter in the same vein as Contra or Metal Slug. There are 50 levels to explore, and 5 boss fights to work your way through. The graphics are detailed and use an appealing design, plus the gameplay is pretty solid thanks to competent controls.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

--

Major Mayhem is returning to duty and once again must battle the forces of The Evil Villains Corporation. The Major and his Mayhem has never looked, felt and sounded so good.

Craft Warriors

Craft Warriors is a 3D real-time strategy game that includes plenty of crafting. You see, you get to design all of your party members to your liking, which is pretty unique. The strategy gameplay largely works similarly to Clash of Clans, so if you are familiar with that, you should know what to expect here.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $94.99

--

A new generation 3D real-time strategy game. Craft your own original characters, form your party, and battle against by players all over the world.

Build your town

Form your party

Attack opponent towns

Create a clan

Craft your original character

Dino War

KingsGroup Holdings' Dino War is one of those games that is hard to trust the screenshots. This may at first look like an exciting dinosaur-themed "strategy MMO," but as many of you are already aware, that is just a code word for "Game of War clone," which is really all this is. If you enjoy that sort of thing, then you should be golden, but if you were looking for something more exciting, you'd probably want to look elsewhere.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Introducing a new era in MMO strategy gaming; the war of the future is upon us. The beasts were supposed to mark a new stage of global evolution. But they were turned against us. Civilization as we knew it collapsed. Borders disappeared, governments dissolved and the walls went up. Now every woman, man and child must fight to survive.

Questland: Turn Based RPG

Questland is a turn-based RPG similar to the CRPGs of old. You get to quest in a first-person view as you make your way down windy corridors and country trails. As you progress, you will pick up new loot that will allow you to venture even further into the game. And since this is a mobile-centric title, you can also expect a few CCG elements to keep things interesting.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Questland is a first person perspective online role-playing game in the tradition of dungeon crawler cRPGs. Fight epic monsters (PvE) and duel other players online (PvP) in this incredibly dynamic turn-based action game with CCG elements. It’s one of those games, that always leave you satisfied with your progress… yet somehow wanting more.

ChaosMasters

Smilegate Megaport's ChaosMasters combines MOBA gameplay with RPG mechanics. You can expect a full campaign, raids, and a variety of PvP modes. Of course, this wouldn't be a mobile RPG if there weren't any hero collection aspects, so you can also expect plenty of unique heroes to collect and train so that you can finally save the world from chaos.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Enjoy character progression and even real-time online PVP. All the fun and strategy of a MOBA in an RPG. The vast world and engaging storyline of Chaos have gone mobile. Dive into ChaosMasters and go beyond Chaos. Use your own strategy with Heroes, Skill Combinations, and Spell/Dispel to win battles.

Zombie Rollerz

Wanda Cinemas Games' Zombie Rollerz is a casual free-to-play pinball game with a cutesy zombie theme. But this doesn't just offer solid pinball gameplay because there are also plenty of RPG aspects included. This means you have a lot of different tactics at your disposal to play how you like instead of following any type of predetermined path.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Play the award-winning innovative zombie pinball game. This magical land is in trouble. After a mysterious tremor, the zombies have begun to rise up from the ground with one goal in mind – destroy the Princess and the Kingdom. All that stands between peace and total destruction are a bunch of unknown heroes who must come together to bring an end to the zombie apocalypse.

League of Lords

Fingerdance Games' League of Lords is another Game of War clone that just hit the Play Store. It is currently available as an open beta, but have no fear about jumping in early as there will not be any type of server wipe when this does officially release. Past that you can expect plenty of city building and real-time battles with a heavy does of in-app purchases.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

--

Welcome to the open beta test of League of Lords. All game data will NOT be wiped out after the open beta test. Enjoy it. This is a world dominated by you. Build cities, expand forces, encroaching, and crusade against the Doom Legion. Join hands with allies from all over the world, enjoy your strategy, control your army in real time, scout, fight, and dominate the world.

Time Quest: Heroes of Legend

Doppler Hat Games' Time Quest: Heroes of Legend is a quirky mobile RPG that pulls its characters straight out of the history books. There are 9 historic leaders to choose from, and you can expect plenty of craftable armor and equipment. Past the interesting premise, I see little that differentiates this from the majority of RPGs on the Play Store, but I suppose that is par for the course at this point.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

When genius Nikola Tesla has an explosive accident in his lab, you’re hurtled into the time stream with him and his pet pigeon, Penelope. With the help of a team of historical figures like Cleopatra, Marie Curie, and Teddy Roosevelt, you must collect the pieces of Tesla’s time machine to get back to the future before it’s too late.

Trials of Heroes

Jupiter Entertainment's first game on the Play Store is called Trials of Heroes, and for the most part, it plays just like any other idle RPG on Android. The one thing that separates it from most idle tappers is that there is actually a lot to do in this game. The graphics aren't half-bad either. So if you are looking for a new FTP idle game to explore, Trials of Heroes should make a solid option.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

--

Tired of stereotyped gameplay? No time to battle every minute but in badly need of material to upgrade your heroes? Come and try Trials of Heroes. At any time and at any place, go deep into steppes, marshes, labyrinths and other dungeons with your heroes while enjoying never-ending battles. Even if you are offline for a break, your heroes will still be fighting for you.

MMX Hill Dash 2 – Offroad Truck, Car & Bike Racing

Hutch Games' MMX Hill Dash 2 is the latest hill racing game on the Play Store. Sadly its pacing is way off. You will have to grind the same courses over and over again just to earn enough in-game currency to upgrade your vehicle to the point that it can actually traverse the latest course you are stuck on. This wouldn't be so bad if skill could get you where you want to go, but these false walls that limit your advancement no matter how good of a racer you are are just flat out annoying.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $99.99

--

MMX Hill Dash 2 is a FREE all terrain, off-road monster truck racing game with 100s of race challenges – get behind the wheel and buckle up for the most addictive & FUN physics based PVP driving game. Race to the finish line over a multitude of racing tracks with hazards, hill climbs, jumps, loops, bridges and ramps.

