Samsung announced today that customers in the US will soon be able to purchase its Galaxy S9 and S9+ phones with more storage. Variants of the phones with both 128 and 256 gigabytes of internal storage will be available to pre-order beginning tomorrow, May 1, and will be on sale May 18.

The roomier devices will come in all the regular colors—black, blue, and purple—and they'll only be available directly from Samsung. The new regular-size S9 models will retail for $769.99 and $819.99 for 128GB and 256GB, respectively; for the S9+, $889.99 and $939.99. Pre-orders will come with either a free set of Gear IconX wireless earbuds, which Samsung is currently charging $159.99 for, or the opportunity to buy a Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch for $99 as opposed to its normal starting price of $279.99. Both pretty nice freebies.

Some markets already have access to S9 devices with more storage space—in India, for instance, the S9 and S9+ launched in 64 and 256GB variants. The extra storage could be enticing to any users who still store a lot of videos or music locally.