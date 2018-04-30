After a brief one-month beta period, OnePlus has now begun rolling out the latest stable version of OxygenOS 5.1.0 to OnePlus 5 and 5T devices. The version is based on Android 8.1 Oreo and includes April's updated security patch.
The complete changelog from OnePlus is shown below.
Updated system to Android 8.1 Oreo
Updated Android security patch to 2018-04
Added full-screen gesture support (Only 5T)
Gaming mode
Added new optimizations in gaming mode including power saving and pausing adaptive brightness
Added network boost - network priority for gaming App in the foreground
Launcher
Added category tags in the search section of the app drawer
Auto name folders based on category
The new update for the OnePlus 5T includes a controversial take on the navigation bar similar to the iPhone X's gestures, which some of us here at Android Police have found badly implemented and difficult to use. Ryne noted that the gestures interfere with the launcher, which seems like an obvious lack of foresight. Unfortunately, while the issues were already apparent in previous betas, it seems that not much has been done to improve the experience in this stable release. Perhaps Google's future implementation of iPhone X gestures in Android P will be better.
As with most device updates, the OTA will begin rolling out gradually beginning today and will reach a broader audience as the days progress. Users who receive the update and encounter any bugs or problems are asked to provide feedback on OnePlus's bug reporting forum.
OnePlus recently pushed a hotfix release in the form of v5.1.1. As you'd expect, the changelog is identical, save the addition of a ringtone fix. If you don't see the update on your device, the standard VPN to Germany/Canada should trigger it—though the OTA does seem available in the US—or you can sideload it via downloads posted over the weekend.
- Source:
- OnePlus
