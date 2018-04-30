Today's the end of the line for the Opera VPN app and its viking mascot Olaf. Former Opera VPN users can snag a couple of deals on SurfEasy VPN products, though: Opera Gold users get a free year of SurfEasy Ultra, which normally costs $11.99 a month, and anyone using Opera VPN can get SurfEasy Total for 99 cents a month instead of its usual $4.99. Like Opera VPN, SurfEasy Total and Ultra both block ad tracking and neither puts a cap on data.

SurfEasy got its start in 2011 when its Kickstarter raised nearly $70,000 for a USB privacy device. Opera acquired SurfEasy back in 2015; the company added a VPN to its desktop browser the following April, and the Android app became available in August 2016.

It seems SurfEasy left Opera and took the mobile VPN business with it. In January, Opera VPN temporarily disappeared from the Play Store. The app made its way back after not too long; Opera PR told Android Police that its removal was "the result of a misunderstanding" and that "Opera VPN is an app owned by SurfEasy, which is no longer part of Opera Software."